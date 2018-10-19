Islanders' Robin Lehner: No update after leaving last game early
The Islanders have not released an update on the health of Lehner (head), Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Lehner had to leave the game Thursday after taking a shot off of his mask. Head coach Barry Trotz has refused to say whether the goalie even went through concussion protocol. The Islanders have not called anyone up to replace him, which could lead to speculation that, at the very least, Lehner will be able to be the backup netminder Saturday in San Jose.
