The Islanders have not released an update on the health of Lehner (head), Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Lehner had to leave the game Thursday after taking a shot off of his mask. Head coach Barry Trotz has refused to give up update about the health of Lehner or even if he went through concussion protocol. The Islanders have not called up a goaltender to replace him which could lead to speculation that at the very least, Lehner will be able to be the backup goaltender Saturday in San Jose.