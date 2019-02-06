Lehner stopped 24 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Boston's third goal was scored into an empty net. Lehner was sharp once again, allowing two goals on less for the seventh straight start, but Tuukka Rask was just a little bit better. Lehner now boasts a 2.02 GAA and .932 save percentage on the season, ranking him first in the NHL in both categories.