Islanders' Robin Lehner: Outdueled in Boston
Lehner stopped 24 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.
Boston's third goal was scored into an empty net. Lehner was sharp once again, allowing two goals on less for the seventh straight start, but Tuukka Rask was just a little bit better. Lehner now boasts a 2.02 GAA and .932 save percentage on the season, ranking him first in the NHL in both categories.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...