Islanders' Robin Lehner: Patrolling crease Sunday
Lehner will start Sunday's home contest against the Coyotes, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Lehner is coming off a solid performance Saturday against the Flyers, in which he stopped 22 of 24 shots en route to the victory. The 27-year-old draws a great matchup, facing an offense that ranks 28th in goals per game this campaign (2.60).
More News
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Returns to form against Flyers•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Makes relief appearance in Montreal•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Bounced by Bruins in return•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Back to work Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Planning to dress Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...