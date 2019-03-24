Lehner will start Sunday's home contest against the Coyotes, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Lehner is coming off a solid performance Saturday against the Flyers, in which he stopped 22 of 24 shots en route to the victory. The 27-year-old draws a great matchup, facing an offense that ranks 28th in goals per game this campaign (2.60).

