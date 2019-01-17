Lehner will be in net for Thursday's home game against the Devils, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Lehner is 9-1-0 over his past 10 starts with a 1.46 GAA and .951 save percentage, having played remarkably since the middle of December. He will take on a Devils squad that is a dismal 5-16-3 away from home this season. On paper, the Islanders' netminder seems to be a solid play Thursday evening.