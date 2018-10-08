Lehner stopped all 35 shots in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

This was Lehner's first start for the Islanders, and his performance included nine saves against the Sharks' power play. It was clearly an impressive debut and he had the offensive support to back it up. Fellow netminder Thomas Greiss started the first two games, but Lehner's outing will surely secure him more starts in the near future. The Islanders travel to Nashville on Saturday.