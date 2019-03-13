Lehner (upper body) will be in the lineup but likely won't start Thursday's game versus the Canadiens, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Lehner last played Mar. 5 and has missed three games with an upper-body injury. Expect Thomas Greiss to start against Montreal, though final confirmation of that should come before the teams hit the ice for warmups. With back-to-back games coming Saturday and Sunday, there's a good chance Lehner finds himself back in action by the weekend.