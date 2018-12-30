Islanders' Robin Lehner: Play dialled in right now
Lehner made 36 saves in a 4-0 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
Drop the mic -- Lehner is white hot. He has won four straight and allowed just two goals total in four games (one win came in relief). Lehner is dialled in. Take advantage of these lofty heights.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...