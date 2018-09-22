Islanders' Robin Lehner: Plays well in victory
Lehner stopped 25 of 27 pucks in a 3-2 overtime win versus Philadelphia on Friday.
Lehner played the entire game and performed well. Lehner is in a battle with Thomas Greiss to be the Islanders starting goaltender this season, a battle that may not be determined before the season starts. The Islanders don't have a true number one goaltender on their roster and are likely to start whichever goaltender is playing better more often than not which will make it difficult for fantasy owners to rely on either one. Throw in that the Islanders aren't expected to be a very good team this season and this may be a situation that fantasy owners should avoid.
