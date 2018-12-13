Lehner stopped 14 of 17 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Jonathan Marchessault beat him just 34 seconds into the game on a power play, and Lehner never saw enough action to get into a groove after that rough beginning. He's now 0-3-3 in his last seven outings, and his .891 save percentage over that stretch won't put much pressure on Thomas Greiss for the No. 1 job on the island.