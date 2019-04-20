Islanders' Robin Lehner: Prepping mantel for hardware
Lehner is a finalist for both the Vezina and Masterton Trophies, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
It's hard not to like Lehner's story, as he came to grips regarding past struggles with bipolar disorder and alcohol abuse in September, only to revive his career as a first-year Islander. The Swede posted six shutouts, ranked third in the NHL with a regular-season GAA of 2.13, and was second in save percentage at .930. Lehner is the odds-on favorite to win the Masterton for perseverance and dedication to hockey, though he'll need to sneak past Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy and Ben Bishop of the Stars to be considered the league's best overall goaltender from the regular season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...