Lehner is a finalist for both the Vezina and Masterton Trophies, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

It's hard not to like Lehner's story, as he came to grips regarding past struggles with bipolar disorder and alcohol abuse in September, only to revive his career as a first-year Islander. The Swede posted six shutouts, ranked third in the NHL with a regular-season GAA of 2.13, and was second in save percentage at .930. Lehner is the odds-on favorite to win the Masterton for perseverance and dedication to hockey, though he'll need to sneak past Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy and Ben Bishop of the Stars to be considered the league's best overall goaltender from the regular season.