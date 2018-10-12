Lehner will likely start for the Islanders when they take on the Predators in Nashville on Saturday, Steven Marcus of Newsday reports.

Head coach Barry Trotz stated Friday that Lehner is probably going to start Saturday. Lehner certainly deserves the opportunity after making 35 saves in a 4-0 victory over the Sharks on Monday. Lehner is battling with Thomas Greiss for the right to be the Islanders starting goaltender this season.