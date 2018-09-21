Islanders' Robin Lehner: Projected to start
Lehner is the implied road starter versus the Flyers on Friday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Lehner was a perfect 9-for-9 in saves in his Islanders debut Sunday, but he served up a clunker against the Flyers on Tuesday, yielding four goals on 22 shots through two periods. There will be a great deal of trepidation among fantasy owners to draft a guy who's moved to a team that ranked dead last defensively last season, but remember, the Islanders now have Stanley Cup winner Barry Trotz behind the bench and he figures to improve the team in short order. As a result, Lehner should at least warrant ownership as a No. 2 fantasy goalie in deep leagues.
