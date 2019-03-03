Islanders' Robin Lehner: Pulled in loss to Philly
Lehner gave up three goals on 13 shots before Thomas Greiss replaced him in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.
Sunday was not Lehner's finest hour, and it ended with him on the bench watching the Flyers coast to victory, handing the Islanders their third loss in four games. It will be Lehner -- not Greiss -- that'll take the loss and see his season record move to 20-11-5.
