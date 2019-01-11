Islanders' Robin Lehner: Pushes win streak to eight
Lehner made 27 saves in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.
Lehner gave up one goal in each period en route to his eighth consecutive win. He's starting to show a few cracks in the armor, however, having allowed six goals in his last two appearances after allowing just five goals over the first six games of this torrid stretch. Still, owners should continue rolling with Lehner given the effective defensive system Jack Adams Award favorite Barry Trotz has instituted in front of him.
