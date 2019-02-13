Islanders' Robin Lehner: Rattled by Sabres
Lehner stopped 19 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Sabres.
The 27-year-old continues to be rock-solid in net for the Isles, even on nights when he doesn't come away with a victory. Lehner has allowed three goals or less in an amazing 20 straight outings, a streak that dates back to late November, and he leads the NHL with a dazzling 2.08 GAA and .929 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...