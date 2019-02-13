Lehner stopped 19 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Sabres.

The 27-year-old continues to be rock-solid in net for the Isles, even on nights when he doesn't come away with a victory. Lehner has allowed three goals or less in an amazing 20 straight outings, a streak that dates back to late November, and he leads the NHL with a dazzling 2.08 GAA and .929 save percentage.