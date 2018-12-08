Islanders' Robin Lehner: Ready to return
Lehner (undisclosed) will serve as Thomas Greiss' backup against the Red Wings on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Lehner has missed the Islanders' last two contests due to an undisclosed issue, but he's now back to 100 percent, and should be ready to play if needed against Detroit. The Swedish backstop's next opportunity to start in goal could arrive as soon as Monday against the Penguins.
