Islanders' Robin Lehner: Ready to take on Rangers
Lehner will start in goal Saturday afternoon against the visiting Rangers, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Lehner reportedly will be countered by the Rangers' backup netminder, Alexandar Georgiev, in this matinee. The former ranks second in the league with a 2.22 GAA and .926 save percentage between 22 games, and now he's about to take on a team that has lost five in a row.
