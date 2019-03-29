Islanders' Robin Lehner: Redemption season continues
Lehner made 33 saves in a 5-4 win over the Jets on Thursday night.
Lehner has won three straight and his redemption season continues. His overall numbers -- 2.22 GAA and .926 save percentage -- are flat-out elite. Lehner's Buffalo struggles are behind him. He's a great activation when he's in the blue paint.
