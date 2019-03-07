Islanders' Robin Lehner: Remains day-to-day
Lehner is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The fact that coach Barry Trotz dodged a question about whether Lehner sustained a concussion would seem to indicate that he did, which may not bode well for a short-term absence. The netminder won't be available for Thursday's matchup with Ottawa, so look for Thomas Greiss to get the starting nod -- though the team hasn't named a starter yet.
More News
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Struggles through win•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: No postgame update•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Leaves game after getting barreled•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Tabbed to start Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Pulled in loss to Philly•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Draws start Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...