Lehner is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The fact that coach Barry Trotz dodged a question about whether Lehner sustained a concussion would seem to indicate that he did, which may not bode well for a short-term absence. The netminder won't be available for Thursday's matchup with Ottawa, so look for Thomas Greiss to get the starting nod -- though the team hasn't named a starter yet.