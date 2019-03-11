Islanders' Robin Lehner: Remains sidelined Monday
Lehner (upper body) won't be in the lineup against Columbus on Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Lehner will miss his third straight game due to his upper-body injury, which many have speculated is a concussion. With the netminder unavailable, Thomas Greiss should continue to see the bulk of the starts, while Christopher Gibson serves as the backup.
More News
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Status quo with injury•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Remains day-to-day•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Struggles through win•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: No postgame update•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Leaves game after getting barreled•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Tabbed to start Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...