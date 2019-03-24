Islanders' Robin Lehner: Returns to form against Flyers
Lehner stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.
While he wasn't particularly busy on the afternoon, Lehner came up big when it counted, and the only two pucks to get past him came on deflections -- the first of which rebounded off the end boards, and then a back-checking Casey Cizikas, before trickling past him. It's the netminder's first win in March, but with the Isles only a point back of the Caps for the Metropolitan Division title, the club will be counting on Lehner to rack up a few more.
