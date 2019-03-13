Lehner (upper body) was able to practice Wednesday with the Islanders, Steven Marcus of Newsday reports.

Lehner has missed the past three games after being forced to leave his Mar. 5 start due to getting run over by Matthew Tkachuk of the Senators. Lehner is taking shots in practice, but is still unlikely to play Thursday versus Montreal. His best case scenario would likely be as backup to Thomas Greiss on Thursday with a chance to start Saturday in Detroit. Lehner has had a much better than expected season for the Islanders with a 2.19 GAA and .927 save percentage in 38 games and he could command a decent payday when he hits free agency after the season.