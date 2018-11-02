Islanders' Robin Lehner: Returns to practice
Lehner (back) returned to practice Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Lehner had to leave the game early Tuesday versus the Penguins due to the injury and also didn't play Thursday. The injury was never considered to be serious but the Islanders did call up Chris Gibson to backup Thomas Greiss. While Lehner is unlikely to start Saturday versus the Devils, the Islanders hope that he will at least be healthy enough to be the backup goaltender for the contest.
