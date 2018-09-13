Lehner has opened up about his troubles with bipolar disorder and alcohol abuse in a first-person story written for the Athletic New York.

The story is a gripping account as to all kinds of struggles the veteran goalie went through last season, namely in his final days with the Sabres. Lehner was able to get the help he needed and seems to be managing the two serious issues with the support of both his current team -- he signed a one-year deal with the Islanders this summer -- and his previous one in Buffalo. He'll begin as the No. 2 to veteran Thomas Greiss, but the fresh start and the courageous way Lehner has dealt with his problems seem to have him in a much better frame of mind entering a new NHL season.