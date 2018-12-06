Islanders' Robin Lehner: Ruled out Thursday
Lehner (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup versus the Penguins on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Despite making the trip, Lehner will watch Thursday's matchup from the press box. The netminder would probably like to play Saturday against his former team (Detroit), but at this point, it seems like a long shot the Swede will be healthy in time. In his stead, Christopher Gibson figures to serve as the No. 2 behind Thomas Greiss.
More News
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Will travel to Pittsburgh•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Unavailable due to undisclosed issue•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Starting in Boston•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Gives up five•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Starting against Rangers•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Allows three in relief effort•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...