Lehner (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup versus the Penguins on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Despite making the trip, Lehner will watch Thursday's matchup from the press box. The netminder would probably like to play Saturday against his former team (Detroit), but at this point, it seems like a long shot the Swede will be healthy in time. In his stead, Christopher Gibson figures to serve as the No. 2 behind Thomas Greiss.