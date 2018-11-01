Islanders' Robin Lehner: Ruled out Thursday
Lehner (strain) will not suit up versus Pittsburgh on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Lehner appears to have firmly cemented himself as the No. 1 on Long Island; however, that position could be in jeopardy depending on the length of his absence. With the netminder unavailable, Thomas Greiss will get the start against Pittsburgh on Thursday while recent call-up Christopher Gibson will serve as the backup.
More News
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Considered day-to-day•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Suffers strain in Tuesday's game•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Unexpectedly pulled before third frame•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Starting Tuesday in Pittsburgh•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Sure makes it look easy•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Starting in Philadelphia•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.