Lehner (strain) will not suit up versus Pittsburgh on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Lehner appears to have firmly cemented himself as the No. 1 on Long Island; however, that position could be in jeopardy depending on the length of his absence. With the netminder unavailable, Thomas Greiss will get the start against Pittsburgh on Thursday while recent call-up Christopher Gibson will serve as the backup.

