Islanders' Robin Lehner: Secures one-year deal with Isles
Lehner agreed to terms with the Islanders on a one-year contract Tuesday.
Financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed, but it's rumored to be worth $1.5 million. The Islanders still have Thomas Greiss under contract through the 2019-20 season, so the two veterans should duke it out to claim the top spot in training camp. Of course, no team was worse than the Islanders defensively last season, and Lehner certainly could have landed in a better situation from a fantasy angle. The Swede recorded a 72-97-35 record, 2.82 GAA and .915 save percentage between the Senators and Sabres, respectively, over the last eight years.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...