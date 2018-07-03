Lehner agreed to terms with the Islanders on a one-year contract Tuesday.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed, but it's rumored to be worth $1.5 million. The Islanders still have Thomas Greiss under contract through the 2019-20 season, so the two veterans should duke it out to claim the top spot in training camp. Of course, no team was worse than the Islanders defensively last season, and Lehner certainly could have landed in a better situation from a fantasy angle. The Swede recorded a 72-97-35 record, 2.82 GAA and .915 save percentage between the Senators and Sabres, respectively, over the last eight years.