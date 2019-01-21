Lehner turned aside all 19 shots he faced in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

The shutout was Lehner's third of the season, and it continued a run of strong play that has seen the 27-year-old allow three goals or less in 15 straight outings dating back to Nov. 29. He's now got a stellar 2.02 GAA and .930 save percentage on the season, and after failing to establish himself earlier in his career in Ottawa and Buffalo, it looks like Lehner might be maturing into a true franchise goaltender in his first season with the Islanders.