Islanders' Robin Lehner: Shuts down Ducks
Lehner turned aside all 19 shots he faced in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.
The shutout was Lehner's third of the season, and it continued a run of strong play that has seen the 27-year-old allow three goals or less in 15 straight outings dating back to Nov. 29. He's now got a stellar 2.02 GAA and .930 save percentage on the season, and after failing to establish himself earlier in his career in Ottawa and Buffalo, it looks like Lehner might be maturing into a true franchise goaltender in his first season with the Islanders.
More News
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Draws start against Ducks•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Cruises to win over Devils•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Patrolling crease versus Devils•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Yields one in win•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Starting versus Blues•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Takes tough loss to Rangers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...