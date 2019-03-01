Islanders' Robin Lehner: Sits on top of league's stats
Lehner made 34 saves in a 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday.
Lehner is tied with Tampa's Andrei Vasilevskiy for the NHL lead in save percentage with .930. And he's the sole holder of top spot in GAA with 2.10. Lehner and battery-mate Thomas Greiss are the league's best duo and automatic plays every time they hit the ice.
