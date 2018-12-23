Islanders' Robin Lehner: Squaring off against Stars
Lehner will be the road starter in Sunday's game versus the Stars, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Lehner has been superb in his last four outings, posting a .947 save percentage and 1.45 GAA. However, the offensive support hasn't matched Lehner's efforts and he's been pegged with a 1-1-2 record as a result. The Stars have scored just two goals in three straight games and rank 26th by averaging 2.72 per game over the season, so Lehner is lined up well for another solid outing.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...