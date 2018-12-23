Lehner will be the road starter in Sunday's game versus the Stars, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Lehner has been superb in his last four outings, posting a .947 save percentage and 1.45 GAA. However, the offensive support hasn't matched Lehner's efforts and he's been pegged with a 1-1-2 record as a result. The Stars have scored just two goals in three straight games and rank 26th by averaging 2.72 per game over the season, so Lehner is lined up well for another solid outing.