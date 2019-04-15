Lehner turned aside 25 of 26 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Penguins in Game 3 of their first-round series.

The Pens grabbed a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, but it was the only puck they could get past the unflappable Lehner. The 27-year-old now has a 1.63 GAA and .951 save percentage while leading the Isles to a 3-0 lead in the series. and he'll look to complete the sweep Tuesday in Piitsburgh.