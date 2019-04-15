Islanders' Robin Lehner: Stands tall in Pittsburgh
Lehner turned aside 25 of 26 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Penguins in Game 3 of their first-round series.
The Pens grabbed a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, but it was the only puck they could get past the unflappable Lehner. The 27-year-old now has a 1.63 GAA and .951 save percentage while leading the Isles to a 3-0 lead in the series. and he'll look to complete the sweep Tuesday in Piitsburgh.
More News
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: In goal for Game 3•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Stifles Pens again in Game 2•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: In goal Friday•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Huge performance in Game 1•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Gets starting nod for Game 1•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...