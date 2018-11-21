Lehner will patrol the crease in Wednesday's road game against the Rangers.

Lehner has struggled in the month of November, compiling an 0-2-0 record while registering an ugly 3.61 GAA and .871 save percentage through three appearances. The Swedish netminder will look to get back on track and pick up his fifth win of the season in a road matchup with a Rangers team that's only averaging 2.73 goals per game at home this campaign, 25th in the NHL.