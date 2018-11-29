Lehner will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Bruins, Newsday's Mark Herrmann reports.

Lehner was awful in his last start Nov. 21 against the Rangers, surrendering five goals on 27 shots en route to an ugly 5-0 loss. The Swedish netminder will look to bounce back in a tough road matchup with a Boston squad that's 8-2-0 at home this season.