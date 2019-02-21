Islanders' Robin Lehner: Starting in Edmonton
As expected, Lehner will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Oilers, NHL.com's Derek Van Diest reports.
Lehner was sharp in his last start Saturday against Edmonton, turning aside 34 of 36 shots en route to his 18th win of the season. The Swedish backstop will have a great opportunity to pick up a second straight victory against the same opponent Thursday, as the Oilers have been in a tailspin recently, posting an ugly 1-6-3 record over their last 10 contests.
