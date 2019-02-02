Lehner will receive the start for Saturday's clash with the Kings on home ice, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Lehner has been a sturdy presence between the pipes for the Islanders since Dec. 18, allowing no more than three goals in his 13 appearances. He owns an 11-1-0 record to go along with a 1.34 GAA and a .954 save percentage over that span and he should have a good chance to extend it against a Kings club that averaged just 2.20 goals per game in January.