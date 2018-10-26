Islanders' Robin Lehner: Starting in Philadelphia
According to coach Barry Trotz, Lehner will start between the pipes in Saturday's road matchup with the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Lehner has been pretty solid this season, posting a 2-2-1 record while registering a 2.69 GAA and .926 save percentage over that span. The Swedish netminder will look to snap his two-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Flyers team that's only averaging 2.60 goals per game at home this campaign, 24th in the NHL.
