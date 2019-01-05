Islanders' Robin Lehner: Starting in St. Louis
Lehner will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Blues, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Lehner has been red hot recently, winning five consecutive games while posting a superb 0.87 GAA and .969 save percentage over that span. The Swedish netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 11th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Blues team that's 10-11-2 at home this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Light workload in OT win•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Stifles former team•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Gets the start in Buffalo•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Play dialed in right now•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Starting in Toronto•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...