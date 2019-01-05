Lehner will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Blues, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Lehner has been red hot recently, winning five consecutive games while posting a superb 0.87 GAA and .969 save percentage over that span. The Swedish netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 11th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Blues team that's 10-11-2 at home this season.