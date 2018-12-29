Islanders' Robin Lehner: Starting in Toronto
Lehner will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Maple Leafs, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Lehner has been unstoppable recently, picking up three consecutive victories while posting a superb 0.78 GAA and .970 save percentage over that span. The Swedish netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his eighth victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Maple Leafs team that's won five straight games.
