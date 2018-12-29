Lehner will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Maple Leafs, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Lehner has been unstoppable recently, picking up three consecutive victories while posting a superb 0.78 GAA and .970 save percentage over that span. The Swedish netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his eighth victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Maple Leafs team that's won five straight games.