Lehner will start Monday's game against the Sharks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This will be Lehner's debut with the Islanders, and he'll face off against his former teammate, Erik Karlsson. Lehner is looking to bounce back from a rough 2017-18 campaign when he posted a 14-26-9 record and .908 save percentage with the Sabres.

