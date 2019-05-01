Islanders' Robin Lehner: Starting pivotal Game 3
Lehner will guard the cage in Wednesday's Game 3 against the Hurricanes in Carolina, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Lehner was rock solid in Games 1 and 2, posting an impressive 1.48 GAA and .940 save percentage, but he suffered his first two losses of this postseason due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The Swedish netminder will look to stay dialed in and help his team claw back into the series by stealing a win on the road Wednesday.
