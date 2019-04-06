Islanders' Robin Lehner: Starting season finale
Lehner will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Capitals, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Lehner was sharp in his last start Monday against Toronto, stopping 36 of 38 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 18th loss of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The Swedish backstop will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 25th victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Washington team that's averaging 3.43 goals per game at home this campaign, sixth in the NHL.
