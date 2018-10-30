Islanders' Robin Lehner: Starting Tuesday in Pittsburgh
Lehner will start Tuesday's game against the Penguins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Lehner will face a Pittsburgh team who have won four straight games, scoring 23 goals in the process. Suffice to say, the Islanders' netminder will be in tough Tuesday night.
More News
