Lehner will patrol the crease Tuesday against the Blues, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Lehner dropped a 2-1 decision to the Rangers in his last start. Prior to that, the Islanders' netminder had won eight straight. Facing a Blues team riding a three-game win streak, Lehner will be looking to end St. Louis' run of good form and get back in the win column with a strong performance of his own. The two teams last played on Jan. 5 with New York prevailing 4-3. Lehner picked up the win in that contest.