Islanders' Robin Lehner: Status quo with injury
Lehner (upper body) remains day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game against the Flyers, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Compton adds that there's "not much of an update" regarding Lehner, which leaves us to believe that the Swedish netminder, who has revived his career with the Islanders -- based on a 20-11-5 record, 2.19 GAA and .927 save percentage -- won't dress for the upcoming game. Thomas Greiss and Christopher Gibson are the other two goalies on the active roster for the Isles.
