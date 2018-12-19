Lehner was brilliant Tuesday with 36 saves on 37 shots, lifting his team to a 3-1 win over Arizona.

How's that for an answer to criticism from his coach? Lehner played poorly against Vegas last week, but this time, he was stellar and helped the Islanders pick up the win. Lehner has now turned in three of four quality starts, but with Thomas Greiss established as the No. 1 in Barry Trotz's eyes, Lehner is limited to daily leagues when he has a good matchup.