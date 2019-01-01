Islanders' Robin Lehner: Stifles former team
Lehner turned aside 39-of-40 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.
Lehner rode a ridiculous hot streak to end the 2018 calendar year. In his last five outings, he's 5-0-0, stopping 140-of-143 shots, bringing his season save percentage to a strong .930. At this point, he's done more than enough to push Thomas Greiss out of the No. 1 goaltender job for the Islanders. Expect Lehner to get more work as the season progresses.
