Islanders' Robin Lehner: Stifles Pens again in Game 2
Lehner stopped 32 of 33 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Penguins in Game 2 of their first-round series.
Pittsburgh jumped out to a 1-0 lead midway through the second period, but Lehner stayed unruffled and made some big saves late as the Isles took control of the game. The 27-year-old netminder has been just as good so far in the playoffs as he was in his breakout regular season, and Lehner figures to be between the pipes again Sunday, when New York looks to take a 3-0 series lead in Pittsburgh.
