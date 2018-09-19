Lehner allowed four goals on 22 shots during two periods of a 5-1 loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old is in a battle with Thomas Greiss to be the Islanders No. 1 netminder. Lehner didn't help his cause Tuesday, yielding four goals in just two periods. Last season, Lehner owned poor numbers -- 3.01 save percentage and .908 save percentage while winning just 14 games in 50 starts. Lehner has a lot of work to do to replace Greiss as the team's starter.