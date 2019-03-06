Lehner gave up four goals on 25 shots Tuesday before exiting with an injury in a 5-4 shootout win over Ottawa.

Lehner wasn't that effective before Brady Tkachuk slid into him and ended his night, and no update was given following the contest. Considering that he's not likely to be full strength for the rest of the week and he's given up seven goals in his past two games to the Senators and Flyers -- the same two teams the Islanders will see in their next two games -- it's best to look elsewhere if you can.